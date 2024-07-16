Man charged with bigamy after wife discovers he’s getting remarried

A Houston man has been charged with bigamy after his wife says she found out through social media that he was getting remarried, even though he’s still married to her.

Police have located two marriage licenses listed for 53-year-old Marcus Andra Shorten, but so far, have found no evidence that he divorced his previous wife, according to records obtained by ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV.

His wife, Tammie, says the couple split in 2019 after seven years of marriage, but they never officially divorced because he didn’t want his family to think he was a “failure.”

Shorten tells the outlet that he’s unaware of the charges, and denied being married to anyone. He hasn’t been arrested yet, but if convicted, faces up to 10 years in prison.