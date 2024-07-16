Klickitat County Undersheriff Knopes with Sheriff Songer Update

Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer was transported to Klickitat Valley Health on Friday, July 12,2024, with what appeared to be stroke symptoms. Sheriff Songer was evaluated at Klickitat Valley Health and was eventually transported to a Portland hospital for further treatment and evaluation. Sheriff Songer will likely be released to come home within the next few days.

As Sheriff’s Songer’s Undersheriff, I have been receiving daily updates from Sheriff Songer. I am happy to report that he has been walking around, eating, drinking coffee, and is ready to come home. I don’t believe this minor medical event will deter Sheriff Songer from working long hours, attending numerous meetings across the county including Posse and Posse Scout meetings, as well as the numerous events that he regularly attends throughout the year.

I would like to express my gratitude to Klickitat County DEM/911, Klickitat County EMS, Klickitat Valley Health, and Life Flight for providing such excellent care. I would especially like to thank everyone at Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Goldendale Police Department, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department, and Washington State Patrol for all the phone calls and messages concerning Sheriff Songer.