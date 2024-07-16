7/15 Goldendale City Council Meeting

As predicted, last night’s Goldendale City Council meeting was a short one, wrapping up in a scant 27 minutes. The only item that brought up any discussion came when Councilor Steve Johnston reported that the public works committee had focused at their recent meeting on the problem of parking along West Broadway Street:

“There was a general consensus that we would like to pursue no parking. But it falls under state jurisdiction. We also decided it would be a good idea or an idea to approach the Washington Department of Transportation with a memo regarding what we’re trying to accomplish.”

That drew a strong response from councilor Andy Halm:

“I think to eliminate all the parking on that street is a horrible idea. You go down some of those streets, there’s people that don’t have parking. So now the city goes in and takes parking away; are we going to cut curbs and make it to where people can park on the parking strip?”

Councilors responded that there were several potential solutions and Theone Wheeler commented:

“There are going to be several public hearings and we do need to make sure that every single resident that lives in those apartment complexes and homes do understand that is the thought on the table right now.”

She added that the prime concern was safety and visibility for people coming from side streets and being able to turn on Broadway safely.

All this may turn out moot if the Washington State Highway Department does not approve on that section of street, which is also a state highway.