Your penny or your life

A Florida man is under arrest for attempting to rob a Chase Bank branch in Florida of a penny.

You read that that right — $00.01.

When the teller denied 41-year-old Michael Patrick Flemming‘s request, he reportedly threatened her, causing her to call the police, according to the arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Fleming, who it turns out was unarmed, claimed that he was expecting the teller “to give him the $00.01,” adding that he “would then sit in the chair and wait for law enforcement.”

Flemming got his wish and was locked up and held on $5,000 bail.

Why Flemming wanted to get arrested remains a mystery.