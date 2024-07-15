OSFM: 7/15 Larch Creek Fire Update 9:30 am

This is the press release from OSFM on 7/15 at about 9:30 am

This is from the Oregon State Fire Marshalls Facebook Page 7/10 2 pm

Here is an update on the #larchcreekfire burning in Wasco County. The fire was mapped at 7,100 acres. Highway 197 is currently closed between mile post 31 and Shady Brook for firefighter and public safety. Check www.tripcheck.com for road conditions.

We sent two additional task forces from Lincoln and Benton counties. In total, we have six task forces from Benton, Clackamas, Lincoln, Linn, Multnomah, and Washington counties.

We’ve mobilized 81 firefighters, 24 engines, six water tenders, and 34 incident management team and support members.

Our team set up a Facebook page for fire information. It can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562163967129

For the latest on evacuations, please follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

( Wasco County Sheriff’s Office )