Is that a sword in your pants, or are you just happy to see me?

A Warwick, U.K. man was sentenced to four months in prison for carrying a replica of a Master Sword from the Legend of Zelda games down a local street.

Anthony Bray, 48, claimed the sword, which had a sharp six inch blade and was concealed inside a sheath and could be released by the press of a button, was a fidget toy he bought online to keep his hands busy, and that he had no intentions of ever using it.

However, Bray’s explanation wasn’t enough to get him off the hook.

Warwick police say that the word could still be used as a weapon, causing others to feel threatened.

It seems British police don’t play games when it comes to carrying legendary game swords in public.