Woman used grenade as hammer — and lived

This story has a happy ending, although no one can seem to figure out why.

An 80-year-old Chinese woman is lucky to be alive after what she thought was a makeshift hammer turned out to be an old grenade.

The woman told Chinese reporters that she’s used it for the past 20 years for everything from cracking nuts to hammering nails, according to Oddity Central.

Some workers hired to demolish her old house discovered the makeshift hammer and alerted authorities, who identified it as a Chinese grenade, which they claimed was used for training purposes and therefore not filled with explosives.

However, that assessment is up for debate, since the grenade was ultimately destroyed to avoid accidental injury, per a police report obtained by the outlet.