Survey shows 36% of Americans have a side hustle

Do you have a side hustle? If you’re like 36% of Americans, you do.

That’s according to a survey of more than 2,300 Americans from Bankrate, which noted more than 3 in 10 folks have income apart from their actual job.

That number jumps to nearly 50% among millennials and Gen Z, the survey says.

Thirty-six percent of those say they use their side hustle income to pay for their everyday expenses, with 32% suggesting they wouldn’t be able to make ends meet without their extra gig.

Twenty percent of those side-hustlers say they use those extra funds to pay down their debt.

And for all those wannabe influencers out there, interestingly just 16% of side-hustlers say they’d want their extra gig to be their full-time job.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.