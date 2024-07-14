From cuddles to cuffs: Woman attacks boyfriend for declining to cuddle

Love hurts sometimes, and not just in the emotional sense, but physically as well.

A Florida woman was recently arrested for domestic battery after allegedly attacking her boyfriend because he wouldn’t cuddle with her.

Jillian Uygun, 22, got into an argument with her partner when he rebuffed attempts to try to cuddle, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The argument “escalated” the next day, with Uygun allegedly grabbing his chest hair, scratching him on the forehead and breaking his phone.

Uygun reportedly told police that she did continue to “touch victim multiple times after being repeatedly told to stop,” characterizing it as “cuddling.”

Uygun, who was arrested for domestic battery and released on her own recognizance, was ordered not to have any contact with the victim — cuddling or otherwise.