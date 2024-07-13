Show-and-tell was never like this when we were kids

(NOTE NATURE) Today’s lesson is brought to you by the letter X.

A teacher in Thailand was fired for conducting a sexually explicit livestream — while teaching children at a primary school.

The video, obtained by Thaiger, shows the teacher giving followers a peek up her skirt as she delivers a lesson to her students. And it wasn’t the first time she’s engaged in lewd behavior while working.

The story went viral on Thai social media, leading the Teachers Council of Thailand to investigate the situation, after which the woman was banned from teaching.

