Man arrested after trying to sell stolen golf cart on social media

Social media can be a handy tool, except when it comes to unloading hot merchandise.

Zachary David Muller, a 27-year-old Indian River County, Florida, resident, found that out the hard way after trying to sell a stolen golf cart on social media, according to WPEC-TV.

Muller arranged a meeting with people he thought were potential buyers, but turned out to be undercover cops.

He also learned that golf carts don’t make the best getaway cars when, after trying to escape in the stolen vehicle, he was captured by a K-9 unit.

Police arrested Muller, who was already wanted for crimes in three Florida counties.