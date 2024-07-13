“Friendly humanoids” aliens touch down in Missouri

Crawford County, Missouri, cops recently pulled over what can best be described as a flying saucer on wheels invading a stretch of interstate.

Fortunately, when deputies approached the vehicle to see who — or what — was inside, the close encounter revealed “friendly humanoids” on their way to a Roswell, New Mexico, for a festival, according to KYTV-TV.

After warning the driver of the state’s “strict enforcement of warp speed on the interstate” and to keep his “phasers on stun only,” the extraterrestrial vehicle was sent on its merry way.