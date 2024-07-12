Washington Fish and Wildlife Commissionto meet virtually July 19

OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a virtual meeting July 19 to decide on proposed changes to cougar hunting seasons and the state listing status of gray wolves. The meeting, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., will be live-streamed, with webinar access available on the Commission webpage.



During the meeting, the Commission will consider whether to approve proposed changes to cougar hunting seasons.



The Commission is also expected to decide on the state listing status of gray wolves. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff recommendation is to reclassify gray wolves from endangered to sensitive status in Washington.



Commissioners will hold a meeting debrief and conduct future meeting planning before adjourning the meeting. The full meeting agenda is available on the WDFW website. The meeting will be recorded and published on the Commission webpage so the public can watch afterward at their convenience.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for WDFW. WDFW works to preserve, protect, and perpetuate fish, wildlife, and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.