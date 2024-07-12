Routine traffic stop yields $2.7 million in drugs

Of course no one should operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. But if you do, be especially careful to obey all the traffic laws, and definitely don’t drive with over $2 million worth of drugs in the car.

The California Highway Patrol recently pulled a car over for a routine traffic violation and wound up impounding the vehicle after discovering the driver didn’t have a driver’s license.

Before impounding the car, however, a K-9 officer made an even bigger discovery — about 262 pounds of crystal meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2 pounds of heroin in the passenger compartment, according to ABC News affiliate KFSN-TV. They also found suitcases and backpacks with even more drugs stashed in the trunk.

The drugs have a street value of over $2.7 million.

The driver, Issac Abraham Sandoval Lopez, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested and faces various drug charges.