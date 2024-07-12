Man shoots down Walmart delivery drone he thought was spying on him

A Florida man is under arrest after allegedly shooting down a Walmart delivery drone he thought was spying on him.

A crew was monitoring the drone, which was conducting mock deliveries as part of a promotional campaign when they heard what sounded like a gunshot, according to an arrest report obtained by WOFL-TV.

A store rep says he saw a man pointing a gun towards the drone, according to the report.

When confronted, 72-year-old Dennis Winn confirmed he shot down the drone, explaining that he’d had experiences with drones flying over his home and believed they were spying on him.

Winn is currently behind bars, charged with shooting at an aircraft, criminal mischief with damage over $1,000, and discharging a firearm on public or residential property.