30 is the new 18, at least at this restaurant

While turning 18 or 21 will get you into most places, it won’t cut the mustard in one Missouri establishment.

The age requirement to enter Bliss, a new upscale restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, is 30 for women and 35 for men.

Marvin Pate, who owns the restaurant, along with his wife, tells KSDK-TV that the restaurant’s name, Bliss, “represents pure happiness and pure utopia. It’s a home away from home. You can come here and feel like you’re actually on a resort.”

“It’s just something for the older people to come do and have a happy hour, come get some good food and not have to worry about some of the young folks that bring some of that drama,” adds Assistant Manager Erica Rhodes.

The policy has received some backlash online, but Bliss’ customers aren’t complaining, and Pate thinks that’s what counts.

He’s also sure the restaurant will be around long enough for younger folks to have their chance to enjoy its West African and Caribbean cuisine.