FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Larch Creek Fire in Oregon

BOTHELL, Wash. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Larch Creek Fire burning in Wasco County, Oregon.

The state of Oregon’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) was approved by FEMA Region 10 Deputy Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 10:09 p.m. PT. He determined that the Larch Creek Fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the second FMAG declared in 2024 to help fight Oregon wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the communities of Pine Hollow, Shady Grove and Tygh Valley. The fire also threatened County Highway 216 and State Highway 197, cellular towers, gas utilities, electric utilities and White River Falls recreational park.

FMAGs are provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair, and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials, and supplies. This authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

In addition to the firefighting funds authorized under this FMAG, another $985,111 will be available to Oregon through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire for the mitigation of future wildfires and related hazards, such as flood after fire or erosion. Some eligible wildfire project types include defensible space measures, ignition-resistant construction, and hazardous fuels reduction. The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 authorizes FEMA to provide HMGP Post-Fire funds to eligible states and territories that receive Fire Management Assistance declarations and federally recognized tribes that have land burned within a designated area.

