(Put in approved) Their goose is cooked: NJ town gassing geese over excessive poop

Officials in Peapack-Gladstone, a small town in New Jersey are so fed up with geese pooping all over their park, they are moving forward with a plan to execute them using a portable gas chamber in the near future.

Officials say executing the geese is necessary because the poop is creating a health hazard for visitors to the town’s Liberty Park, according to Gothamist.

However, The Humane Society thinks otherwise. It argues that executing the geese is only a temporary solution, and that a more permanent one would be to change the look of the greenspace, making it less attractive to the geese.

Locals agree, and have collected 6,000 signatures in an online petition opposing the slaughter — more than twice the town’s population.