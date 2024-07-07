Potty-mouthed parrot needs a home

Think you might like to own a parrot? Then you might consider adopting Pepper. But buyer beware — Pepper’s mouth is as colorful as his plumage.

“Bringing home a cursing conure might seem like a fun idea until Pepper offends grandma’s Tuesday night knitting group,” the Niagara County SPCA shares in a Facebook post.

“On the bright side,” the post continues, “if you want to keep unannounced company from dropping in, adopt Pepper. They’ll think twice after being cussed out by your new foul-mouthed feathered friend.”

The white-fronted Amazon parrot, who “swears, but only a little,” is currently available for adoption only by those who “have bird experience and appropriate housing,” according to the SPCA, who will only consider “serious inquiries.”