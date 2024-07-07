From party girl to potty girl: After night of drinking, girl wakes up in club bathroom

Eloise Pauli has taken the expression “getting potted” to a new high — or low, depending on your point of view.

Pauli was partying at a local club with some friends when she decided to use the ladies’ room. That’s the last her friends saw of her and the last thing she remembered before waking up in the club’s bathroom the next morning, according to the New York Post.

Adding insult to injury, a viral video shows the 19-year-old U.K. waitress trying to slink out of the establishment with as little embarrassment as possible, only to set off the building’s alarm.

“[It] was the most embarrassing thing ever,” she wrote in her own TikTok comments section, according to the outlet.

Pauli apologized to the club owners, who took the incident in stride.

“They said sorry and, ‘Hope you had a good night’s sleep,’” she said, advising other young partiers to “drink responsibly” in effort to avoid similar mishaps.

“I thought all pubs checked the toilets and had cleaners who would have come in and mopped up,” she added. “But somehow no one noticed me.”

The owners also vowed to step up safety precautions at the club, saying they’d be “putting in procedures to ensure this does not happen again.”