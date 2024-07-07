Bride’s wedding day was fire — literally!

Talk about getting burned on your wedding day. A bride’s wedding guests threw cold water on her big day, but for a very good reason.

The bride and her intended were walking down the aisle, decorated with candles, when her dress caught fire after she got too close to a few of them on her way to the altar, according to the New York Post.

The whole thing was caught on video by a painter and content artist whose TikTok handle is baily.artstudios to go along with a painting of the event.

“I am SO relieved that no one was hurt. It’s entertaining now, but at the time it was TERRIFYING,” Bailey captioned the clip. ” … amazingly, the bride kept smiling through it all! We later found out that she had several fire chiefs in the audience and trusted that they would handle the situation. But it was WILD.”

Who would’ve thought the ceremony would be hotter than the wedding night.