Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece beat Luka Doncic, Slovenia to advance to Olympic qualifying final

Thomas Walkup had 19 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 13 points in 21 minutes and Greece moved one victory from the Paris Games, eliminating Luka Doncic and Slovenia 96-68 from the semifinals of the Olympic qualifying tournament. Doncic finished with 21 points in the game Saturday in Piraeus, Greece, which marked the first time the two NBA megastars faced one another while representing their senior national teams. The matchup was one of eight semifinals taking place to determine the last four berths in the men’s basketball field for the Paris Games. Greece will meet Croatia on Sunday in the final of the Greece tournament.