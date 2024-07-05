Even porch pirates have to look out for porch pirates

In one of the most bizarre cases of porch piracy, two robbers were caught on the home’s doorbell camera fighting for the same package.

The video, posted to Facebook, shows two men racing each other to the package before the driver even makes it back to his truck. After a brief tussle, one of them makes off with the package, which the homeowner reveals are a pair of cell phones. The other eventually gives up and runs back to his car.

“Not really worried about the phones… but what if this guy would have hurt one of my family members… Is this really what the world has come to?” the homeowner wonders in the post.

“Also, how did they find out these phones were being delivered. Something fishy is going on here,” he adds.

It’s getting to the point where a guy can’t even make a dishonest living anymore.