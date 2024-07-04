Your parents probably still have your childhood artwork

Kids growing up can certainly be hard for parents, with many wishing their children could stay young forever. For this reason, many moms and dads will keep mementos of their children’s younger days, but what they hold on to may surprise you.

A new YouGov poll asked parents of children 18 and older what mementos they have kept from their kid’s childhood, and not surprisingly 95% of parents with adult children say they hold on to photos. But you know those pieces of art that were always on the fridge, regardless of what they looked like? Well, it looks like 74% of parents say they still have them as well.

Another 70% of parents have held on to awards and certificates given to their kids, with 57% keeping their child’s report cards as well.

Among the other items parents won’t throw out: videos of their kid as a child (57%), school yearbooks (48%), casts of handprints or foot prints (46%), toys (45%), a lock of hair (35%), baby clothes (35%) and baby teeth (29%).

And while that already may seem like a lot, it turns out 33% of parents with adult children wish they saved even more mementos, with only 6% wishing they saved less. Think of all that wasted storage space.