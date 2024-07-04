That Hertz: Car renter fined $436 before picking up the car

A Hertz customer who rented a car at Calgary Airport managed to receive a $436.50 ticket for blowing a red light, even before picking up the vehicle, according to the travel website View from the Wing.

The customer rented the vehicle for six days starting 10:30 p.m. However, the agent mistakenly booked the rental for 10:30 a.m.

It turns out the previous customer “ran a red light at 2.33 p.m.,” but since the system saw the new customer as having the car at the time, his credit card was hit with the charge.

While Hertz did agree to remove the extra day’s charge, the company refused to get rid of the red light ticket, and that’s the company’s last word.

The customer, thus far, is still on the hook for the ticket.