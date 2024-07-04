Ryan O’Hearn drives in 3 runs as Orioles win for sixth time in seven games topping Mariners 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn had a key two-out, two-run double and later added a solo home run, Dean Kremer threw five shutout innings in his first start since late May, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Baltimore won for the sixth time in seven games and continued Seattle’s recent side that has seen a 10-game lead in the AL West dwindle down to two. The Mariners lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

“Similar tune. Unfortunately we struggled to get much traction offensively at all and you can’t have perfect pitching,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 21st save for Baltimore and 438th of his career moving him into fourth-place alone on the all-time saves list ahead of Francisco Rodriguez.

“Anytime you have the opportunity to be on this list and to surpass a guy that you got to spend time with and enjoyed their craft and what they did, it’s really cool,” Kimbrel said.

O’Hearn, who finished second to Yordan Alvarez in All-Star Game voting as the AL designated hitter, delivered the big blow during a two-out rally in the third inning off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert.

O’Hearn’s drive to deep left-center field clipped off the glove of Julio Rodríguez as he tried to make a sliding catch on the warning track. Rodríguez was immediately angry with himself for not making the catch as Ramon Urias and Adley Rutschman scored. Anthony Santander followed with a single to score O’Hearn.

“I don’t know how he almost got there. He started in the right-center gap but I’m glad he didn’t come up with it,” O’Hearn said.

Two innings later, O’Hearn hit his 11th homer of the season on a cutter from Gilbert that stayed in the middle of the plate.

That turned out to be plenty of run support for Kremer, who made his first start since May 20 due to a triceps strain. Kremer (4-4) didn’t allow a hit until Ty France dribbled a single through the infield with one out in the fourth inning. Using his splitter significantly more than his average for the season, Kremer gave up two hits, struck out eight and allowed only one base runner to reach second.

“For him to go on a big league mound, on the road and go five scoreless innings, that was as sharp as he’s been really all year for me,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Cal Raleigh’s 15th homer of the season off Baltimore reliever Keegan Akin in the sixth inning ended the shutout. But the Mariners have scored more than three runs once in the last eight games.

Gilbert (5-5) had allowed two earned runs in his previous three starts combined, but his control was not sharp. Gilbert’s three walks matched the combined total for his eight previous starts dating to May 20.

“Against good teams, especially at this level, it really is a game of inches where it could have gone either way,” Gilbert said.

BULLPEN BOUND

Hyde said LHP Cole Irvin will move to the bullpen for now with the return of Kremer, rather than having six-man rotation. Irvin has started 14 games this season for the Orioles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Nick Vespi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Mariners: RHP Gregory Santos made it through is first rehab outing at Triple-A Tacoma without issue. The Mariners are hoping he will need only one or two more outings before rejoining the team.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Corbin Burnes (9-3, 2.28) had 11 strikeouts in six innings in his first start against Seattle earlier this season.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (6-7, 3.88) has lost two straight starts. Miller allowed two runs in five innings in his last start against Minnesota.

