Ohio attorney’s career no longer in the crapper

An Ohio attorney who received a six-month suspension for pooping into a Pringles can and tossing it into the parking lot of a crime-victim advocacy center in 2021 is back in business.

The Ohio Supreme Court said on Tuesday that Jack Blakeslee had complied with the conditions, including no further misconduct, to get his license back, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Blakeslee claimed he wasn’t targeting anyone in particular, explaining he’d pulled the poop prank at least 10 times that year.

However, the Ohio Supreme Court pooh-poohed the argument.