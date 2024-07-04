7/3 Wasco County Commissioners Meeting

The Wasco County clerk’s office will do a recount of the May primary election votes for Wasco County District Attorney. There were only 60 votes separating the two candidates. Certified results before the recount were 3,166 votes for Kara Davis and 3,066 votes for Travis Marston. Oregon law requires an automatic recount, paid for by the state, if the difference in any election is less than one-fifth of one percent of the total votes cast. In this case, that would be 12 votes or fewer. So the recount, which will take place later this month, will be paid from by the challenger, Travis Marston. The news came out of the Wasco County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the meeting, commissioners held the first of two public hearings on changes to the county’s land use ordinances involving the portion of the National Scenic Area in Wasco County. The mandatory local changes will reflect changes made by the Columbia River Gorge Commission in the management plan for scenic area.

And Wasco County fairgoers will find a major upgrade of the fairgrounds at Hunt Park this year. The county packaged funding from several sources, including the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and will upgrade the water, sewer and and electrical infrastructure, replace the HVAC systems in two buildings and reconfigure two full RV sites at the park.

