What one thief doesn’t know about money is a crime

A dollar doesn’t get you much these days, but it landed one misguided thief in jail.

William Rozelle, 33, of North Chicago, was charged with aggravated robbery after passing a note to a store clerk that said he had a gun and wanted money.

The clerk reached into her wallet and pulled out a dollar; Rozelle took the money and fled the scene.

If the penalty doesn’t seem to fit the crime, it’s because Rozelle was already a fugitive after leaving a halfway house where he was under supervised release for robbing $87,000 from a Waukegan, Illinois, bank, according to Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

Rozelle copped to the crime and is now due back in court on July 10, where the judge is not likely to be sympathetic.