Destiny calls: Fugitive’s cellphone reveals his hideout

You can’t make this stuff up.

A fugitive running from the law decided he would hole up in the ceiling of his workplace — and the plan might have worked, if his cellphone hadn’t gone off.

Headline in Time reports that after Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the place for clues to Joshua Garrett’s whereabouts, the ring from his phone revealed his hiding place and his ultimate capture.

As for the individual who placed the call, he might consider finding a good hiding place, as well, just in case his friend beats the rap.