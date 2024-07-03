7/02 Klickitat County Commissioners Meeting

Klickitat County Commissioners pulled a pair of controversial items from the agenda at yesterday’s weekly meeting. An item on the consent agenda would have enacted a moratorium on permits for battery energy storage systems, due to concerns about the fire danger from lithium-ion batteries. Commissioner Dan Christopher said it didn’t go far enough:

“That doesn’t address my worries that somebody goes into the recycled battery industry, fills up warehouses full of recycled batteries somewhere and then declares bankruptcy, leaving it to the county.”

Staff will bring back an amended resolution at a later date.

A planned public meeting for preliminary approval of a site plan and recreation park permit for Under Canvas, an upscale camping facility, was pulled by the planning department. Public Works Director Jeff Hunter told commissioners that applicants have not yet shown they have an assured supply of the 5,000 gallons of water per day the camp would need.

No further information on the Klickitat County Jail situation at the meeting.