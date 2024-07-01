Lifeless woman seen in car was actually lifelike doll

What appeared to be a lifeless female body covered in blankets in the front passenger seat of an abandoned Porsche in Beaumont, Texas turned out to be nothing more than an adult doll.

Cops waited a couple of hours for a search warrant before discovering that the possible victim, wearing two hats and a pair of sunglasses and a long sleeve t-shirt, was actually a full size RealDoll, according to a report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

It’s still not known why the doll — or a Porsche, for that matter — were abandoned.