Twinning: Massachusetts middle school features 23 sets of twins in graduating class

Attendees of a Massachusetts middle school graduation were seeing double many, many times.

According to The Associated Press, the eighth grade class of Pollard Middle School in Needham included a total of 23 sets of twins.

“We typically have anywhere from five to 10 sets at most,” says Principal Tamatha Bibbo. “Given our numbers, we have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade so this was extraordinarily high.”

Unfortunately, it appears Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito did not attend, but perhaps they’ll now have a new idea for a Twins sequel.