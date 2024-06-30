Paging Augustus Gloop: Tanker carrying liquid chocolate crashes in Pennsylvania

Oompa loompa doompa-dee-dia, a truck carrying liquid chocolate crashed in Pennsylvania.

According to ABC affiliate WNEP, the tanker transporting the sweet goods rolled over near an Interstate 81 off-ramp in Hazle Township.

For anyone looking to pull an Augustus Gloop at the expressway-turned-chocolate river, the leak was addressed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state police.

As for where the truck was heading, Hershey, Pennsylvania — the home of the Hershey chocolate company — is about a 75-mile drive from Hazle Township, which we assume will now be renamed Hazelnut Township.