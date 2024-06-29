Hot Dane! Denmark issues recall over ramen’s spice level

Centuries after the Prince of Denmark declared, “To be, or not to be,” the country is now asking, “To be, or too spicy?”

Denmark has recalled three flavors of South Korea’s Samyang instant ramen over its spice levels, the BBC reports. In making its ruling, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration determined that the ramen’s capsaicin levels — the chemical in chili peppers that makes them hot — were “so high that they pose a risk of the consumer developing acute poisoning.”

In a statement to the BBC, Samyang says, “We understand that the Danish food authority recalled the products, not because of a problem in their quality but because they were too spicy.”

The company adds, “This is the first time they have been recalled for the above reason.”

Maybe it’s time to change the name of Copenhagen to Can’t-Cope-with-the-heat-en.