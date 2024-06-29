Do a kitty-flip: Cat breaks skateboarding Guinness World Record

If you mixed Tony the Tiger with Tony Hawk, then you might get Bao Zi, the skateboarding cat.

The shredding feline, who lives in China with their human, Li Jiangtao, has broken the Guinness World Record for “fastest 10 meters on a skateboard by a cat,” which apparently is a thing. Bao Zi set the mark in 12.85 seconds.

“I’ve been training dogs for over a decade, and I started skateboarding with my own dog for fun,” Li shares. “But Bao Zi showed a keen interest in skateboards, so I decided to nurture this behavior.”

You can check out more of Bao Zi’s skateboarding skills in a new video posted by the ﻿South China Morning Post.

We can only assume that Max, the cat who received a doctorate from Vermont University, is sick and tired of these damn kittens and their damn skateboards.