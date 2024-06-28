Cold hooves: Goat found after escaping wedding

When you want your wedding present to be the G.O.A.T. — the greatest of all time — then why not go literal with it?

We can only imagine that was the thinking when someone brought a goat to a New Jersey wedding to gift to the newlyweds. However, things took a turn when the animal, named Freddie, went missing.

Luckily, Freddie was found by the Paulsboro Police Department, which posted a photo on Facebook alongside the caption, “So this is a first for us. Did someone lose their Goat[?]”

“If so please call … so we can get this little guy home before he eats his way out of the enclosure,” the post continues.

It seems that either the married couple or the gift-giver got in contact with the Paulsboro PD, as it later updated the post to share that Freddie’s humans had been located.

“Freddie is a wedding gift that took a leisurely stroll from where he was being hidden until gift time,” the update reads.

The lesson here appears to be, as always, just stick to the registry.