Wasco County Sheriff’s Office

𝚂𝙲𝙰𝙼 𝙰𝙻𝙴𝚁𝚃!

We received information from citizens that someone is calling and saying they are from the Sheriff’s Office stating that they did not respond to a jury summons. Please remember the Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask for personal information or discuss jury service. When in doubt, call the Sheriff’s Office directly and never give out personal information: 541-506-2580.