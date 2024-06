Wasco County

Wasco County Public Works has approved a permit for Nike, Inc. to film a commercial this Thursday, June 27, between 4pm and 9pm on a short portion of State Road – near the intersection with Walker Farm Road. There will be intermittent traffic holds during the filming, but flaggers and traffic control will be posted and the road will be open and usable by the public. Nike crews will be filming a running segment featuring one person running on the road.