The Panthers took a long road to the title. The Stanley Cup proves the path was the right one

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk decided to go for a little swim as his offseason was beginning on Tuesday morning. The Florida Panthers forward took a few steps off the sand and into the water of Fort Lauderdale Beach, then dove in while hanging onto his new best friend. The Stanley Cup got a little wet. That moment — one of many from the first few hours of the Cup being in the possession of the newly crowned champion Panthers — was a long time coming, helping cap what really was a four-year process of rebuilding the team’s roster, coaching staff and style of play with hopes of making this title a reality.