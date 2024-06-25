Teaching basketball to kids in the US is becoming a bit muddled, and the NBA is seeking solutions

Victor Wembanyama’s on-court warmup session before games when he played in France would last for about an hour. It consisted of plenty of stretching, lots of passing and dribbling drills, then a little bit of shooting. The basics. The skills. Nothing else. It’s what he was taught, but that’s the not the case everywhere in the world. There are many in the NBA — from Commissioner Adam Silver on down the line — sounding a bit of an alarm about how the development of young players in the U.S. differs from the process in other parts of the world, and how the model that seems to focus more on playing than practicing maybe isn’t the best method.