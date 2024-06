A man who calls himself Optimus Prime is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing a vehicle, Deadline reports.

While his namesake, the leader of the autobots in the Transformers franchise who takes on the form of a semi truck, is one of the good guys, Optimus Prime Blakely apparently prefers to live outside the law.

Blakely is currently in jail, where he’s being held on $8,000 bond.