Nothing to see here, just a guy and his blowup doll having lunch

The sight of a man sitting in a classy restaurant with his a blowup doll seated across from him was too good for a waitress not to capture on video and post online — even at the expense of her job.

“OK, I’m not supposed to be making TikToks at work, but this calls for it. I work at a nice restaurant in Charlotte, and I need you guys to see what just came in the door,” waitress Tara Eve Bjork says in the clip, before panning to the man and his, er, companion.

Bjork was ultimately fired for posting the now-viral video online, though she doesn’t seem surprised or concerned, telling The Charlotte Observer that she “was ready for new opportunities” anyway.

Meanwhile, the diner posted his own TikTok from the restaurant that day, explaining that the blowup doll stunt was payback for losing his fantasy football league.

“Tough date,” the unidentified diner captioned the video.