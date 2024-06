The prison in São Pedro de Alcântara, Brazil, has replaced its canine guard dogs with geese, and the seemingly bird-brained idea is actually working.

Officials tell Reuters the birds, dubbed “geese agents,” patrol an area between the prison’s inside fence and the outer wall.

Their vigilance, they add, makes these highly territorial water fowl even better guard animals than dogs. They’re also lot cheaper than raising dogs.

Hopefully the dogs aren’t putting up too much of a squawk over it.