Nothing comes between a giraffe and their food … well, almost nothing

A couple enjoying a fun day at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, a drive-thru safari, got a little too close to nature when a giraffe picked up their 2-year-old daughter.

The encounter, caught on a video obtained by TMZ, shows the little girl, named Paisley, riding in the bed of a pickup truck with her mom as her father stopped so they could feed the giraffe.

However, when the giraffe went to grab the food, he also caught a piece of Paisley’s shirt, lifting the toddler in the air.

The giraffe released Paisley when her frightened mother yelled, “Hey!” The little girl fell safely into her mother’s arms.

Paisley was no worse for wear and even left with a stuffed giraffe from the souvenir shop.

The FRWC, per TMZ, warns visitors to hold food pellets above their heads when feeding the giraffes, a tip Paisley and her folks will certainly follow on their next visit — which her dad says will happen.