Lego thefts piling up in Southern California

Who knew those old Lego pieces we played with as kids would end up being such a hot item — and by hot, we mean stolen.

A chain of stores that specialize in hard-to-find brick sets and mini figurines has seen $100,000 worth of Lego merchandise stolen from their Southern California outlets, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The two suspects, believed to have been caught on surveillance videos, strike in the wee hours of the morning and work as a team, with one breaking in through a store window and grabbing the items while another waits in a getaway car.

One of the store owners tells the Times that the Lego pieces are mini figurines that sell for up to $600 apiece, making them easy to unload for big bucks quickly.

Besides the loss of merchandise, which cannot easily be replaced, the victims have to replace broken windows and hire extra security.

The Lego bandits are still on the loose, so the owners of stores that have already been hit are warning others to be on the lookout, while they, er, piece together the clues.