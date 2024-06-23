One man’s junk is another man’s $13M lost Degas painting

A Spanish man who placed what he thought was a knockoff of a classic painting by French Impressionist Edgar Degas on an auction site must have been thrilled to get a thousand bucks for it — for a short time, anyway.

Artnet reports the artwork, bid on by a savvy art collector, has been authenticated as a genuine Degas that had been missing for several decades, titled Éloge du maquillage, or In praise of cosmetics, according to the news outlet El Punt Avui.

The painting is believed to be worth as much as $13 million.

Somewhere in Spain a man is drowning in euros, while another is drowning in tears.