Feeling stressed? Find some floor time, therapist says

If you’re stressed and feeling low, get lower. That’s the takeaway from what’s become known as “floor time” — that is, just sitting or lying on the floor and chilling out.

If it sounds a little out there, consider that one TikToker’s post about lying down on her floor and starting to “drift away” has some 7 million views and tons of replies from people who also love getting down. “I don’t know why it just makes everything better,” she said.

Therapists know this as “grounding,” and according to a 2023 study, published research called it not only beneficial, but no less than “the anti-inflammatory antidote for modern man.”

Grounding has a double meaning. Yes, you’re on the ground, but also, it’s an electricity term. “Modern lifestyles, especially using footwear that does not possess a natural conductive affinity for the earth’s surface, has created a disconnect with the electrons of the earth,” that research noted.

So getting on the ground is not only a way to physically take a breather from all the stress at eye level, but also to electrically ground you. Even if that TikToker didn’t know that was occurring, that’s what’s at play, scientists say.

“When earth connection is restored through grounding, electrons flood throughout the body, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress while also reinforcing the body’s own defense mechanisms,” they say.

Daryl Appleton, the chief wellness consultant and Fortune 500 executive coach, tells Business Insider “floor time is the ultimate grounding technique,” adding, “Getting on the ground outdoors is even better because it allows your nervous system to recalibrate.”

