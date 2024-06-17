Who copped a squat outside a UK store? Diss Dumper

A man was caught on camera taking a dump outside a camping and outdoor shop in an English town called Diss, leaving the store’s workers in Diss-belief.

The mystery man, known only as the Diss Dumper, wasn’t Diss-creet either. His gross performance lasted 40 minutes.

The store got the last laugh, though, according to the Eastern Daily Press, when it shared on Facebook, “We have you on camera in all your glory. We await your letter of apology.”

“For future reference we stock plenty of loo rolls, toilets and even a toilet tent where you can do your business without CCTV coverage, you just have to wait until we open at 9am,” the post continued.

The store could have filed a police report, but apparently poo-poo’d the idea.