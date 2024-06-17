Planning a staycation? It will be best if you live in this city

Not all vacations involve getting on a plane or in a car and traveling a far distance away from home. Some folks might not be able to afford a getaway, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to have fun during their time off.

For those opting to enjoy a vacation where they live — a staycation — it turns out where they live may play a big role in whether that staycation is a good one.

WalletHub has just come out with its list of the best and worst cities for staycations, comparing 180 cities on 42 factors, including things like number of parks, museums and swimming pools per capita, restaurant and movie costs, average price of a cocktail, nightlife options and more. Those factors are broken down into three categories: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

So, where is the best place to enjoy a staycation? Well, Orlando, Florida, home of Disney World and Universal Studios, tops the list, also landing at #1 for food and entertainment, #24 for recreation, and #18 for rest and relaxation.

Honolulu comes in at #2 overall while also topping the list for recreation, with Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Tampa rounding out the overall top five.

And when it comes to rest and relaxation, Shreveport, Louisiana, is #1.

As for the worst city for a staycation, that would be Fremont, California, which ranks in the bottom 10 for both food and entertainment and rest and relaxation.